Lucknow: Three dead in road accident, CM expresses grief

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence over the loss of lives.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Image for representational purpose | ANI
Three persons died after the driver of a car lost control and the vehicle fell into a drain in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday, as per police sources.
The accident took place near Narharpur village in Sairpur Police Station area.
Inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari reached the spot and led the rescue operation.

He directed the District Magistrate and other officials to take the necessary steps and ensure proper treatment for the injured. 

