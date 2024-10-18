 Varanasi Shocker: Nepali Man Goes On Rampage Hitting People With Spade, Arrested (Video)
Varanasi Shocker: Nepali Man Goes On Rampage Hitting People With Spade, Arrested (Video)

A video of the horrific incident is being widely shared on social media. Prakash Manjhi the accused, went on the rampage in Muslim-dominated area in Varanasi. As he hit multiple people with a spade, the mob overpowered him and beat him up.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Prakash Manjhi, the accused | X (@ItsKhan_Saba)

A man went on a rampage in Varanasi hitting people with a spade late on Thursday (October 17). According to media reports, the accused Prakash Manjhi, committed the assault in Muslim-dominated area of Revaritalab. Manjhi is said to hail from Nepal.

As reported by Times of India, Manjhi first travelled to Revaritalab on motorcycle. He then instigated people by hurling communal comments and when people objected, he began hitting them and passerbys with a spade.

A horrific video depicting part of the incident is being shared on social media.

Locals subsequently caught him and he was beaten by the mob. Reports say that angry locals surrounded police station in Bhelupur. The officials first had to rescue Manjhi from the angry mob. He was then arrested.

All those who were injured in Manjhi's initial attack were rushed to hospital. Two of them were admitted while others were discharged after first-aid.

Aaj Tak quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police Kashi Gaurav Banswal who said locals told him that Manjhi was not seen in the area before. The locals are demanding a strict action against the accused. A heavy police presence was maintained in the area as a precautionary measure. Police officials are carrying out more investigation.

