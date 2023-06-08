Lucknow Shocker: 16-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Murdered & Hung Inside Her House In Indira Nagar; Suspect Held

Picture for representation |

In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow's Indiranagar, a minor girl was found hanging in her house from the fan. The father of the girl has alleged that a neighbour who is also a minor, raped the girl and killed her. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody. Further investigation in the case is underway.

The girl was found hanging from a fan and police took the accused under custody after father of the deceased girl. The post-mortem report is awaited and the picture will be clear once the autopsy report is out.

Crime against woman

On Wednesday, three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the girl was killed a day before the three accused were arrested.

Local police told media that the girl had gone to buy vegetables and that the three accused lured her to a secluded place and raped the girl.

The minor girl's body was found near the Birau Crossing on Tuesday, informed police. The accused have been booked under section 376 (punishment for rape), section 302 (punishment for murder) and section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), according to a Hindustan Times report.