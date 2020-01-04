Lucknow: Sadaf Jafar gets bail

Lucknow: Congress leader and former actress Sadaf Jafar has been granted bail on Saturday by the sessions court in Lucknow. She would be released on bail Monday.

Jafar's advocate Harjot Singh told FPJ, “She would be released by Monday after completing the formalities of bond and surety.”

Other 11 activists including retired IPS officer SR Darapuri and theatre artist Deepak Kabir also got bail.

The session judge Sanjay Shankar Pandey had reserved order on their bail pleas on Friday.

The order followed by the Lucknow police admission in the court that it didn't