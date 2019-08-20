Lucknow: Raped by dad, woman manages to save sister from similar fate

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her father for over a decade with her mother's "active consent" who even gave her contraceptives.

The girl, who lives in Chinhat on the outskirts of Lucknow, told the police that she had reconciled to her fate, but when her father started sexually abusing her younger sister; she mustered courage and approached the police.

The 44-year-old accused father has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on charges of raping and sexually abusing his two daughters. He is absconding and the mother, 42, has been arrested for abetting the crime.

The two survivors have recorded their statements before a magistrate. The elder daughter approached an NGO who, with the help of the police, rescued the girls from their home. The elder daughter is living in her home while the younger sister, a minor, has been sent to a shelter home.

SHO Chinhat, Sachin Singh, said the father had been booked for rape, causing miscarriage without a woman's consent and criminal intimidation, and also under the POCSO Act 8

Archana Singh, in charge of the NGO Asha Jyoti Kendra, said the survivor told her that she was being raped since the tender age of six.

"Her mother knew about it all along and used to give her contraceptives and medicines to abort pregnancies. She told me that she had accepted the torture as her destiny but could not tolerate it when her father started molesting her younger sister," she said.

She further said that recently, their father became more aggressive and even started writing them sexually explicit letters.

"The complainant said that their two brothers (aged 18 and 8 years), the tenant in their house and some of their relatives knew about the actions of her father but no one opposed it.

"Finally, she mustered enough courage and narrated everything to her principal, who then asked her to contact our NGO," Singh said.