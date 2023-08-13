Lucknow: Deprived Of Ambulance, Newborn Dies After Mother Delivers Baby Outside Raj Bhavan Gate; Heart-Breaking Visual Surfaces

A still from the place where woman delivered a baby. The new-born could not survive |

In an incident that once again puts focus on lack of civic and medical facilities and inclusive healthcare facilities for all, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow was forced to deliver her baby on the roadside near the Raj Bhavan (Governor's house). The woman was forced to deliver her baby on the road after she and her family failed to get an ambulance on time. The incident turned tragic as the new-born could not survive and died. delivered by the roadside near the Raj Bhavan here.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Woman Forced To Deliver Baby Outside CHC In Khargone

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the Health portfolio, took notice of the incident and shared and also reached out to the family. He was present when the family buried the new-born who died hours after birth and also said that an inquiry has been ordered into the issue of ambulance not arriving on time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video on Twitter shows the mother covered using a saree and several women at the spot to help the delivering mother. The saree cloth acted as a curtain and the mother had to deliver the baby under such circumstances. Noise of vehicles passing by could also be heard in the video.

Opposition Samajwadi Party tweets video and demands action in the matter

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) attacked the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in state and said in a tweet that healthcare facility in UP had crumbled under Yogi government.

The Samajadi Party also shared a video showing the woman giving birth to a baby right in front of the Rajbhavan gate, which is the official residence of state's governor. The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) demanded justice for the woman and called the incident a failure of the BJP government and health department.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similar incidents of apathy in recent past

In May this year, a 25-year-old woman whose husband is a daily-wager, was forced to deliver her baby on the road in UP's Aligarh incident. Reports said that the woman was not given admission or entry to a local community health centre (CHC) as she could not pay a bribe of Rs 1,000.

It was the women, including passerby, who came to the aid of woman. The women covered her with a saree and she gave birth to a baby boy. That incident had gone viral on social media too.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)