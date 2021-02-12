Lucknow Court declares MLA Aman Mani Tripathi as absconder, directs cops to attach his property

Lucknow: A MP-MLA Court has declared Aman Mani Tripathi, an independent MLA from Nautanwa in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, as absconder and directed the police to attach his property, less than a week before the beginning of the budget session from February 18.
Tripathi is evading appearance in court since July 28 2017 when the police had filed a chargesheet against him in a case related to extortion and kidnapping of a Gorakhpur-based businessman in Lucknow. An FIR was registered against him at Gautampalli Police Station in Lucknow on August 6, 2014 on the complaint of the businessman.
Taking serious note of Tripathi’s deliberate attempts to avoid hearing in the case, the Special Judge MP MLA Court P.K. Rai passed an order declaring him absconder. The Court has also directed the police to attach his properties and issued a fresh warrant against him, fixing March 4 as the next date of hearing in the case.
The controversial MLA is already facing a CBI probe in connection with the death of his second wife Sara Singh in July 2015. Sara was killed in a road accident when she was travelling with Tripathi and their car overturned on the highway. While Tripathi escaped unhurt, she died on the spot. Her family members had accused Tripathi of murder. The probe was finally handed over to the CBI.
Tripathi is always in the news for all the wrong reasons. Last year, he travelled to Uttarakhand along with his six friends amid Covid-19 lockdown. When they were nabbed by the police, Tripathi claimed that they were on the way to Kedarnath temple to offer prayers for the father of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Uttar Pradesh government had, however, dismissed his claims. The Uttarakhand Police had registered a case against him and his six friends for lockdown violation, seized their two cars and quarantined them for a fortnight.
Tripathi is son of four time MLA and former minister Amar Mani Tripathi, who is serving a life-term in jail along with his wife Madhu Mani Tripathi in connection with the murder of a poetess Madhumita Shukla in Lucknow in 2003. The son also seems to follow the criminal legacy of the family.