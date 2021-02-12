Lucknow Court declares MLA Aman Mani Tripathi as absconder, directs cops to attach his property

Tripathi is always in the news for all the wrong reasons. Last year, he travelled to Uttarakhand along with his six friends amid Covid-19 lockdown. When they were nabbed by the police, Tripathi claimed that they were on the way to Kedarnath temple to offer prayers for the father of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh government had, however, dismissed his claims. The Uttarakhand Police had registered a case against him and his six friends for lockdown violation, seized their two cars and quarantined them for a fortnight.

Tripathi is son of four time MLA and former minister Amar Mani Tripathi, who is serving a life-term in jail along with his wife Madhu Mani Tripathi in connection with the murder of a poetess Madhumita Shukla in Lucknow in 2003. The son also seems to follow the criminal legacy of the family.