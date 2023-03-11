Lucknow-bound Air Asia AIX flight makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff in Bengaluru

Air Asia |

On Saturday, an Air Aisa AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru bound for Lucknow had to make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport due to a technical issue, according to Air Asia officials.

The flight, i5-2472, departed at approximately 6:45 AM and was scheduled to arrive in Lucknow at 9:00 AM. However, the aircraft was forced to land only ten minutes after takeoff.

Airline issued a statement

“AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru,” the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

“Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations,” the spokesperson added.

Another incident reported earlier this month

An Air Asia flight travelling from Bhubaneshwar to Pune had to make an emergency landing soon after taking off due to a bird-hit incident, the Airport Authority informed on March 2.

"Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take off. Flight being assessed, all passengers safe," the Airport Authority said.

"Flight operating from Bhubaneswar to Pune, suffered a bird-hit after takeoff and returned to Bhubneshwar for detailed inspection. We are attending to guests and taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations," Air Asia said in a statement.