Lucknow: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son gets himself shot at to frame rivals

Lucknow: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son, Ayush, got himself shot at on early Wednesday morning in Lucknow to allegedly frame rivals, police said.
The 30-year-old was rushed to the Trauma Centre with bullet injury on his right hand in the wee hours on Wednesday. The BJP MP Kaushal Kishore and senior Police officials rushed to the trauma Centre. Doctors claimed that the bullet just brushed his right arm and Ayush is out of danger.
Ayush told the police that the shoot-out took place at 2.45 am on Wednesday when he was returning home. A bullet hit the MP son on his right hand and the assailant escaped after firing the shot at him.
The Lucknow Police, however, claimed that the son of the Mohanlalganj MP had got himself shot by his brother-in-law to put the blame on his rivals. The Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur claimed that they have recovered the revolver and arrested his brother-in-law.
During interrogation, his brother-in-law admitted that Ayush had asked him to fire a shot at him to frame his rivals in the attempt to murder case, said the Commissioner.
Though the BJP MP from Lucknow (Mohanlalganj) has lodged no FIR so far but police is investigating the case to ascertain reasons for the MP’s son to get himself shot at.
Ayush had a love-marriage against wishes of his parents and is living separately. A few months ago, the BJP MP Kaushal Kishore had lost his elder son due to liver failure. Kaushal Kishore is also Chairman of the BJP SC/ST Morcha.
