Lucknow: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son gets himself shot at to frame rivals

Lucknow: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son, Ayush, got himself shot at on early Wednesday morning in Lucknow to allegedly frame rivals, police said.

The 30-year-old was rushed to the Trauma Centre with bullet injury on his right hand in the wee hours on Wednesday. The BJP MP Kaushal Kishore and senior Police officials rushed to the trauma Centre. Doctors claimed that the bullet just brushed his right arm and Ayush is out of danger.

Ayush told the police that the shoot-out took place at 2.45 am on Wednesday when he was returning home. A bullet hit the MP son on his right hand and the assailant escaped after firing the shot at him.