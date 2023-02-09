Lucknow: Bike speeding at almost 120kmph crashes into scooter, horrific video of collision surfaces |

A horrifying CCTV recording of an accident in Lucknow has surfaced. In the Rajajipuram neighbourhood of Lucknow, a bike and a scooter collided, instantly killing a man. The horrifying CCTV film documents the crash's exact moment. CCTV captured the entire incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accident was caused due to over speeding by the biker

The bikers were knocked to the ground and allegedly sustained severe wounds. Overspeeding and driver irresponsibility are the main causes of accidents in these situations. Once more, it seems to be the same kind of accident.

Undated video

It is not clear when the video was recorded, and the authenticity of the video could not be ascertained. However, in the video, a man riding the bike at full speed can be seen flying off the bike and falling on the road after crashing into a scooter that was crossing the street. The man riding the scooter was also thrown onto the footpath after the impact.

The health conditions of both riders couldn't be ascertained.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)