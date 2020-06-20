Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order for 5-day mandatory institutional quarantine of COVID-19 patients withdrawn

On Friday, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had ordered a five day mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. The LG who is also the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had set off strong protests from the Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi government over the decision.
Now, a day later, the order has reportedly been withdrawn. News agency ANi quoted sources to report that the LG would rollback the compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine.
As per Baijal's order all all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms would have had to mandatorily undergo a five-day institutional quarantine, following which they'd be sent for home isolation.
With Delhi having recorded a massive surge in positive cases recently, this would have put additional stress on the medical facilities available in the state.
The decision had also faced vehement opposition from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had taken to Twitter to say that the officials had not been able to reach a consensus at the SDMA meeting on the LG's order. In a series of tweets Sisodia had said that a second meeting was to take place at 5 pm.
Following the order, on Saturday a plea had also been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the same.
The plea states that such harsh directions are forcing patients to undergo 5 days institutional quarantine, especially when the government is unable to provide adequate number of beds and nurses to patients who are in dire need of hospitalization.
