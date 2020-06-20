Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order for 5-day mandatory institutional quarantine of COVID-19 patients withdrawn

As per Baijal's order all all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms would have had to mandatorily undergo a five-day institutional quarantine, following which they'd be sent for home isolation.

With Delhi having recorded a massive surge in positive cases recently, this would have put additional stress on the medical facilities available in the state.

The decision had also faced vehement opposition from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had taken to Twitter to say that the officials had not been able to reach a consensus at the SDMA meeting on the LG's order. In a series of tweets Sisodia had said that a second meeting was to take place at 5 pm.