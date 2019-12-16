Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane to be the next Chief of Army Staff

Indian Army's Vice Chief, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to be the force's next chief after incumbent Gen Bipin Rawat demits office on December 31 on retirement from service, Defence Ministry sources said on Monday.

The senior-most Army officer after Gen Rawat, Naravane was commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

He has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast in his 37 years of service.

A part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, he has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and was awarded the Sena Medal (Distinguished Service).

Naravane had also served as defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

He had assumed charge as Vice Chief of the 1.3 million-strong army on September 1. Prior to this, Naravane was heading the Army's Eastern Command.