LPG cylinder delivery rules change from November 1: Here's all you need to know

From November 1, oil companies will implement the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG cylinders.

So from today, LPG cylinder subscribers have to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG cylinders delivered at home. The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) is already underway in Rajasthan's Jaipur as a pilot project.

Here's how it works:

Customers who want home delivery of LPG at their home will get a code on their registered mobile number. Delivery of LPG cylinders will only happen when a customer provides an OTP code to the delivery person.

LPG cylinder subscribers will witness difficulty in ordering LPG cylinders who fails to implement this new delivery system.

Indian Oil's LPG refill booking system:

For the convenience of the customers across the country, Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country for customer convenience. The common booking number for LPG refills for the whole country is 7718955555. It is available 24x7 for the customers.

"The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said in its release.