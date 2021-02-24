'Lower judiciary showing path to superior courts': Congress leaders cheer as Disha Ravi gets bail in Greta 'toolkit' case

Activist Disha Ravi, arrested and detained in the 'Toolkit Case' was granted bail on Tuesday. While the Delhi Police had sought an additional seven days of custody, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana opined that the evidence on record was not sufficient to keep a 22-year-old "young lady" with absolutely no criminal antecedents in custody.

"The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments," he remarked. In comments that have since gone viral, the judge also noted that citizens were the "conscience keepers" of the government, and contended that the evidence produced by the police was "scanty and sketchy." Insisting that the right to dissent was enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution, he granted bail, albeit with several conditions in place.

The 22-year-old had been housed in Tihar Jail as the police investigated her role in formulating and propagating the controversial toolkit. The document that was first shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, as she spoke out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India, has now become a topic of an official investigation.

The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India." Ravi, they said, had been involved in the efforts.

The court, however, disagreed with this take on the situation, noting that there was nothing on record to establish any direct link between Ravi and pro­-Khalistan activists of 'Poetic Justice Foundation'. There was also no evidence linking her to those who indulged in violence on 26 January, it noted.

Needless to say, many have been hailing the decision. And while some are cheering about Ravi's newfound freedom, others applauded the judiciary for their actions. Several opposition leaders took to social media to note that the lower judiciary was showing superior courts the "path."

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi also marvelled at the fact that Judge Dharmender Rana was being applauded for "merely upholding the law on excesses by the State."

"Judge Dharmendra Rana’s orders in the Hon'ble Patiala House Court in last few days have earned him celebrity status. Celebrity status for merely upholding the law on excesses by the State. Tells quite a story," he tweeted.