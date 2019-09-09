Low magnitude earthquake shakes Jammu's Chenab Valley

An earthquake was witnessed by Dota and Kishtwar district of Chenab valley located in Jammu on Sunday, according to report published by the Northlines.

Fortunately, there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property from anywhere, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said.

The magnitude of this earthquake was 4.9 and lasted for few seconds at around 8.04 a.m. This created a fright moment among for local people as they came out from their homes in Bhaderwah, Doda and Kishtwar. The epicentre of the quake was at latitude 33 degrees north and longitude 67.1 East, somewhere close to the Bhaderwah-Himachal Pradesh border, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.