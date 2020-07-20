Loving husband, fiery orator: Meet BJP's new Ladakh chief Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Here are some facts you should know about one of the nation’s youngest unit chiefs:

1) 35-year-old Namgyal own the Ladakh seat in 2019 by a margin of 11,000 votes.

2) He was president of the All Ladakh Students Union of the University of Jammu.

3) He manged Ladakh candidate Thupstan Chhewang Lok Sabha campaign in 2014.

4) He won the polls of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in 2015.

5) He hit the limelight during the Article 370 Abrogation debate and even became the subject of numerous memes.

6) Namgyal had argued that the people of Ladakh had been fighting for Union Territory status for the last seven decades.

7) He is also a doting husband and puts political differences aside in his married life.

His wife incidentally is a former JNU student who defended Kanhaiya Kumar and said that the video and audio attributed to him were fake.

She had also jokingly stated: "We do have our differences when it comes to politics and he always tries to convince me. Shaadi mein wo sanghi ya another ideology thodi chalta hai. He tries to pull me towards the RSS-BJP side."