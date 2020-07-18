Lover kills woman after tiff, held

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man she was in relationship with in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.
The body of the victim was recovered on Friday evening from an under-construction house in Abhay Nagar locality of the city, police said.
The accused, identified as Prem alias Sonu Pankaj Ganveer, 23, a resident of a slum, has been arrested, an official from Ajni Police Station said.
"Some residents of Abhay Nagar found the girl lying dead in an under-construction house around 6 pm on Friday.
After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and launched a probe. During the inquiry, it came to light that some miscreants from a nearby slum regularly visited the place," he said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up Ganveer late on Friday night. During the questioning, he confessed to the crime, police said.
"He told that he and the victim, Aarti Bhalavi (25), a resident of Shatabdi Nagar, were in a relationship. On Friday, an argument broke out between them over marriage and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death," the official said.
According to police, Ganveer, a history-sheeter, has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder).
