Lovely Professional University student suicide: Kerala prof named in suicide note; here's all you need to know

Chandigarh: Four days after a private university of Mohali district in Punjab witnessed huge protests of students over the objectionable video-leak of some girl hostellers by their hostel mate, a student’s suicide at another private university in Kapurthala district led to a massive stir of the students Tuesday.

The students’ stir erupted at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara (district Kapurthala), after the news about the suicide by a first-year student of B. Design, Agin S Dileep, 21, from Kerala, by hanging himself in his hostel room, came to light.

Punjab police which began its investigation on Wednesday following the students’ stir has booked a professor from National Institute of Technology, Calicut, where Agin was studying prior to joining LPU.

The accused was booked on the charges of abetment of suicide, police said quoting the suicide note of the deceased. Agin was rusticated from NIT, Calicut, police said. Agin’s father who come to the LPU on Wednesday also confirmed that it was his son’s handwriting on the suicide note.

The students' protest erupted on the varsity campus after they learned about the suicide and alleged that it was the second suicide at the LPU in the past about 10 days and that the reasons behind the previous suicide had been hushed up by the varsity management.

According to police, the student took the extreme step because of personal problems he underwent at his previous institution – NIT, Calicut – where he studied for two years. According to the information, he joined LPU a few weeks ago. He reportedly blamed in the suicide note the accused professor for emotionally pressurising him into leaving that institution. The suicide note also mentioned that he regretted his decision and that he was being a burden on everyone.

However, the tension among the students abated Wednesday after the police and the LPU authorities clarified the situation to the students who, they held, had apparently some misunderstanding about the incident and sought to know the reasons behind the suicide.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla, said that FIR had been registered against the accused professor as Agin had named him in his suicide note.

Meanwhile, the varsity authorities said that because of lack of information there was a misunderstanding among the other fellow students that led to unrest on the university campus late evening. The police and university authorities have clarified the whole situation to the students and now there is calm in the university.

It may be recalled that this incident comes four days after a huge protest that rocked a private varsity, namely, Chandigarh University, Mohali, where some girl hostellers alleged that a fellow hostel mate had filmed some students taking bath in the hostel’s common washroom, and leaked them to her boyfriend. Police has arrested the accused girl, her boyfriend and one more man.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is the chancellor of LPU.