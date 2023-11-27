Love Never Dies? In Cinematic Tale, Ghaziabad Couple Remarries After 5 Years Of Divorce; Here's The Reason

A tale of marriage, divorce, and remarriage has unfolded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The adage "love never dies" finds resonance in the lives of Vinay Jaiswal and Pooja Choudhary, residents of Ghaziabad, who have breathed life into this saying.

Vinay Jaiswal and Pooja Choudhary have remarried after five years of divorce. They had previously undergone a divorce, but Vinay's illness brought the separated couple back together. Now, after 11 years, they are once again united in marriage.

Couple got divorced in 2018 after 5 years of legal battle

This intriguing story began in 2012 when Vinay Jaiswal, residing in Ghaziabad, and Pooja Choudhary, from Patna, got married. Just one year after their wedding, differences started to emerge between them.

Owing to their differences, both decided to divorce, and after a legal battle lasting five years, they separated in 2018. In 2023, this story took a new turn. Vinay Jaiswal suffered a heart attack and had to undergo open-heart surgery.

Vinay's heart-attack brings the two closer again

When Pooja learned about Vinay's illness, she couldn't resist herself. She traveled to Ghaziabad to see Vinay. Subsequently, their closeness grew, and their love was rekindled. Afterward, they decided to live together again. In the end, on November 23, Vinay and Pooja got married once again. In this way, after 11 years, Vinay and Pooja came together once more and tied the sacred bond of marriage.

Vinay shared their unique love story on Facebook. He wrote that many times we wish we could go back in time and rectify things that went wrong. We often contemplate such thoughts, but it doesn't happen because the questions of "if," "but," and "however" play the role of the biggest hindrance in rectifying things that have gone awry with time. Vinay further writes that by addressing all these questions of "if," "but," and "however," after 11 years of separation, they made the decision to come together again. In the presence of family members, during a family gathering, they nullified the divorce decree with the formal rituals of marriage and marriage registration. They are now together.

We came together again....

Vinay shared that they got married in December 2012, and by mutual consent, they divorced in 2018. "On the day of the divorce decree, we had dinner together in a very amicable atmosphere and bid each other farewell. During these years, our communication had broken down, but not the strings of the heart. So when the heart attack happened, she rushed back, and during the entire recovery journey from the CCU to home after open-heart surgery, we stood by each other. My heart attack worked to melt the icy distances between our hearts, and we came together again..."