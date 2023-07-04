Love Crosses Borders: Pakistani Woman Arrested in Noida for Illegal Stay with Indian Lover | representative pic

Lucknow: The Bollywood dramas of Veer Zaara and Gadar were reenacted in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a Pakistani woman, deeply in love with an Indian man, crossed the border and entered India. Both the Pakistani woman and her lover are married and have children. Seema has four kids, while Sachin has two.

On Tuesday, the Noida police arrested the Pakistani woman, Seema Gulam Haider, and her lover, Sachin, from a hideout at the Haryana border. They have been sent to jail, and the police are now investigating whether the Pakistani woman was involved in spying or not. According to the ongoing police probe, Seema's brother serves in the Pakistan army.

The couple had met virtually while playing online game

Seema had met Sachin virtually four years ago while playing the online game PUBG, and they fell in love. Seema revealed that in March of this year, she obtained a tourist visa and traveled to Kathmandu, Nepal, where Sachin met her. She brought her four children along. After spending a week together in Nepal, the Pakistani woman traveled by bus to Delhi, and since then, she had been living with her lover in the village of Rabupura, near the Noida-Mathura border.

The Noida police stated that the Pakistani woman had been residing illegally with Sachin for the past 50 days. Sachin, who is already married, had rented a separate house for her. The landlord of the house, Girjesh, has also been arrested for aiding the illegal stay of a Pakistani woman. The police have also arrested Sachin's father, who had assisted in the matter.