'Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP for making religion 'a political tool'

Kolkata: At an inauguration for a Jagatddhatri Puja ceremony on Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan decried the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s narrative against love jihad and opposed the use of "religion as a political tool". It is to be noted that the TMC MP's public denunciation of the term comes amid a move by several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath, to bring in strict legislation against "love jihad".

"Love is very personal. Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand," said the MP from the Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency, while delivering a scathing barrage of critiques against the BJP.

"It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love and start falling in love with each other. Don't make religion a political tool," Nusrat said.

She also lambasted the narrative on the grounds that it is used as a political tool ahead of the polls, adding "Just before polls, people come up with topics like this."