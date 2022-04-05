Loudspeaker ban row: Karnataka minister says Azaan disturbs elderly, students, patients

As the controversy over seeking a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques flared in Maharashtra amid the demand made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Karnataka senior BJP leader and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction pointing out that the prayers through loudspeakers in mosques are disturbing to the elderly, students, and patients.

The minister said he has been hearing that the azaan through loudspeakers disturbs students, patients and the elderly. "The community has for long followed the tradition of calling for prayers using loudspeakers, and this is an issue even for their own children's studies," the minister was quoted as saying to reporters as per NDTV.

According to media reports, the minister said that this was not a competition between Muslims using loudspeakers for prayers and Hindus countering it by chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

"I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayers, but if prayers are offered at temples and churches also, through loudspeakers in a similar fashion, it will lead to conflict," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the azaan row said, "a solution should be found to address the concerns over the use of loudspeakers in mosques in the state."

After the anti-halal meat drive, right-wing outfits led by Bajrang Dal and Sriram Sena have now called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

Backing Raj Thackeray, they warned that they will play Bhajans at 5 AM as a protest against azaan from loudspeakers at mosques.

The controversy over the Azaan flared in Maharashtra this weekend, ahead of the BMC elections after Raj Thackeray on Saturday demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.

A few days ago, a BJP delegation comprising Mumbai unit president Mangal Prabhat Lodha and legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar had called on police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to press their demand for a ban on Azaan over the loudspeaker.

The Muslim leaders and party workers of the MNS party also expressed unhappiness over the statement made by Raj Thackeray issuing a warning to the Maharashtra government to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:07 PM IST