Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can get the duplicate card online

The Aadhaar card serves as an unique identity proof for various purposes. It is a 12-digit identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Government of India.

Aadhar number acts as a proof of identity and address all over India. It has also become a mandatory source of identification while opening a bank account, getting new mobile phone connections, etc.

But, what if you were to misplace this important document? Or don't have a digital copy of the same nor remember the Aadhaar card number. Fret not, you can easily retrieve it and get a duplicate Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI.

But, one will need the enrollment number mentioned in the acknowledgement slip provided at the time of enrolling for the Aadhaar card. If one does not have the acknowledgement slip, the person can find it from the UIDAI website.