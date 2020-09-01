Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can get the duplicate card online

The Aadhaar card serves as an unique identity proof for various purposes. It is a 12-digit identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Government of India.
Aadhar number acts as a proof of identity and address all over India. It has also become a mandatory source of identification while opening a bank account, getting new mobile phone connections, etc.
But, what if you were to misplace this important document? Or don't have a digital copy of the same nor remember the Aadhaar card number. Fret not, you can easily retrieve it and get a duplicate Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI.
But, one will need the enrollment number mentioned in the acknowledgement slip provided at the time of enrolling for the Aadhaar card. If one does not have the acknowledgement slip, the person can find it from the UIDAI website.
Here are the steps to get duplicate Aadhaar card online:
Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website -- resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid
Step 2: Choose either “Aadhaar No (UID)” or “Enrolment No (EID)”
Step 3: Key in basic information like name, email address and mobile number registered with UID
Step 4: Type the security code as displayed
Step 5: Now, click on the “Get OTP” button. An OTP will be sent to the user's registered mobile number/e-mail address.
Step 6: Input the OTP received on the mobile number
Step 7: Click on “Verify OTP” button
Step 8: A message containing the Aadhaar or Enrolment number will be registered on the mobile
Step 9: Now, visit the website at resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid
Step 10: Select Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment ID (EID)
Step 11: Input Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID, full name, pin code, security text as shown in the tab and mobile number.
Step 12: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
Step 13: Input the OTP received on mobile in the “Enter OTP” tab and click on “Validate and Generate”
Step 14: The Aadhaar will be generated as a PDF file
