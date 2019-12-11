Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to reprint it with mAadhaar app

UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app allows card-holders to reprint their Aadhaar cards if needed. The app also allows users to produce a digital copy of their Aadhaar cards as and when needed.

The new mAadhaar app has several changes in user interface and claims to have improved privacy settings. Recently, the app included features to enable users to update or change their address, offline eKYC, block biometric authentication temporarily, etc.

In case you have lost your Aadhaar card or haven’t received a physical copy, you can order a reprint of the card from the app itself.

Here are the steps to get your Aadhaar card reprinted:

Essentials needed for reprinting are

-Updated mAadhaar app

-Working data connection

-Active registered mobile number

-12 digit Aadhaar card number or Virtual Aadhaar ID

Step by step guide

Download the mAadhaar app on your device from Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS. Log-in with the correct credentials. Go to ‘Services’ section and select ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option. Tick in the Terms and Conditions checkbox and proceed ahead. Choose either of the two options-

a. Registered mobile no.

b. Unregistered mobile no.