Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to reprint it with mAadhaar app

UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app allows card-holders to reprint their Aadhaar cards if needed. The app also allows users to produce a digital copy of their Aadhaar cards as and when needed.
The new mAadhaar app has several changes in user interface and claims to have improved privacy settings. Recently, the app included features to enable users to update or change their address, offline eKYC, block biometric authentication temporarily, etc.
In case you have lost your Aadhaar card or haven’t received a physical copy, you can order a reprint of the card from the app itself.
Here are the steps to get your Aadhaar card reprinted:
Essentials needed for reprinting are
-Updated mAadhaar app
-Working data connection
-Active registered mobile number
-12 digit Aadhaar card number or Virtual Aadhaar ID
Step by step guide
Download the mAadhaar app on your device from Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS.
Log-in with the correct credentials.
Go to ‘Services’ section and select ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option.
Tick in the Terms and Conditions checkbox and proceed ahead.
Choose either of the two options-
a. Registered mobile no.
b. Unregistered mobile no.
If you have a registered mobile number, select option a. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or Virtual Aadhaar ID, along with captcha and request OTP.
If you haven’t yet registered your mobile number, select option b. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or Virtual Aadhaar ID, along with captcha and request OTP on an active mobile number.
Enter the received OTP to complete the process.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)