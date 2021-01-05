Loss of 'Fortune' for Sourav Ganguly? Cooking oil brand drops 'healthy heart' ad after BCCI chief suffers heart attack

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's 'Fortune' cookie may have crumbled. Advertisements for Fortune rice bran oil, touted as good for heart and featuring the current president of the BCCI, were dropped after Ganguly suffered a heart attack last week and underwent angioplasty.

Ganguly, whose condition is now said to be stable, endorses the product from the Gujarat-based Adani Wilmar group -- a joint venture between infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore’s Wilmar. Formed in 1999, the Rs 30,000-crore turnover firm sells cooking oil under the ‘Fortune’ brand.

It was Kirti Azad's dig which set the trolls on the former cricketer: “Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self conscious and careful. God bless.”

In no time the product was being pilloried heavily on social media. A distraught Ogilvy & Mather, creative agency for the brand, is looking into the issue and working on a fresh redressal campaign.

Did the company which sells 'heart healthy oil' have an overnight change of heart? The company insists the BCCI chief was not dropped as the brand ambassador and the commercials would soon be back on air, PTI reports.

"We shall continue to work with Sourav and he will continue to be our brand ambassador. We have only taken a temporary break in our TV commercial till we again sit with Sourav and take things forward. This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone," Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO Angshu Mallick told PTI.

He said, recently, a senior IT executive was reported to have collapsed on a treadmill while exercising. "Does that mean treadmill is bad"? Rice bran oil, he said, is one of the world's most healthy oils and contains natural antioxidants.

"Gamma Oryzanol present in rice bran oil reduces bad cholesterol and improves lipid profile. Sourav Ganguly became our brand ambassador endorsing our Fortune rice bran oil. The rice bran oil is not a medicine but only cooking oil. There are several factors which affect the heart, including dietary and hereditary issues," he said.

Besides edible oils, the company sells food products such as wheat flour, besan, rice, pulses, sugar, and soya nuggets under the Fortune brand.