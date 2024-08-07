'Loss For The Country': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Son On Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics 2024 Disqualification

X

After Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son and Kaiserganj MP Karan Bhushan Singh said it is a “loss for the country.”

“This is a loss for the country,” said Singh, adding, “The federation will consider it and see what can be done.”

Karan's father Brij Bhushan, the former wrestling panel chief, was accused of molestation by women wrestlers. The protest against Bhushan was led by Phogat and other leading wrestlers.

In a shocking turn of events, Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics on Wednesday for being overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

Amid the heartbreak, PM Modi consoled Phogat in a post on X and said that she is India’s pride.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," posted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association requested privacy for the wrestler.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

Phogat had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki en route to the finals on Tuesday.