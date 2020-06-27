L'Oreal Group to drop words like white, fair and light from all its skincare products

Days after Hindustan Unilever said it will stop using words like ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’ and ‘light/lightening in its skincare products’ packaging and ads, French cosmetics major L'Oreal Group said it will drop words such as white, fair and light from all its skincare products.

Cosmetics brands have been under the scanner over products that promote skin fairness amid growing voices against racial stereotyping. This has intensified in the wake of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the West.

"The L'Oreal Group acknowledges the legitimate concerns about the terms used to describe skin even-ing products, and has therefore decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin even-ing products," the company said in a statement.

L'Oreal is a big player in the personal care categoty and owns global brands like Garnier, L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Make Up.

FMCG major Unilever had on Thursday said it is withdrawing the word 'Fair' from its popular skincare brand 'Fair & Lovely'.

Several companies have been forced to reassess their products and branding following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests across the globe.