Lord Ram fast becoming richest God in the country

Lucknow: Lord Ram Lala in Ayodhya is fast becoming the richest God in the country. The Ram temple trust has added over Rs 500 crores in just ten days to swell the Lord’s three bank accounts.

Sri Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai claimed that over Rs 1,000 crores have so far been deposited in the three bank accounts of the Ram temple trust.

“People from different walks of life made donations from their heart during the collection drive. Though banks are yet to furnish the final figure but it is estimated to be well over Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.

In the first 15 days, when the drive was launched on January 15, the trust had collected Rs 500 crore. The balance -- Rs 500 crore -- was added in just 10 days. Going by the pace of donations, which are pouring in from all parts of the country and the world, the trust is likely to collect Rs 2,000 crore by February 27 when the drive concludes.

The trust has deployed over 1.5 lakh VHP and other volunteers for nationwide door to door donation collections. About 37,000 volunteers have been assigned the job of depositing donation cheques into accounts of Lord Rama in three banks – the State Bank of India, the Bank of Baroda and the Punjab National Bank.

The trust has already released RTGS details of the bank accounts in public domain for the convenience of people wanting to make donations directly.

Carrying coupons in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1000, these volunteers will reach every household in the country during ‘Nidhi Samparpan Abhiyan’ to seek contributions for the construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

After the visit of CM Yogi Adityanath a couple of days ago, the work for digging the foundation of Ram temple has gained momentum. A 15-feet-deep trench has already been dug. The foundation will be 40 to 50 feet deep to ensure that the temple lasts thousands of years and no harm is done even if river Saryu changes its course.

In addition to VHP’s old Karyashala at Karsevakpuram, a new workshop is being constructed within the 67 acres premises for carving of fresh stones arriving in Ayodhya shortly. Head of the workshop Nikhil Sompura claimed that more artisans will be called from Gujarat and Rajasthan to speed up the carving.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) too has geared up for making the temple town a world class city as directed by the Chief Minister. The ADA has engaged a Canada-based company along with two Indian firms to prepare the blueprint for beautification of ancient Ayodhya.

The Canada-based company, LRA Associates South Asia Private Ltd, had earlier developed temple town Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Indian firm Larsen and Tourbo and Kukreja Architects will work with the Canadian firm to prepare the blueprint and vision document and execute the same after securing approval from the Trust.