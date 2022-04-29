‘Looking at options’: MEA on delays in delivery of Vande Bharat train parts by Ukrainian manufacturer

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said there have been some delays in the delivery of certain components of Vande Bharat trains by the manufacturer in Ukraine.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said options are being looked at to ensure the delivery takes place.

"Ukraine manufactures some components. There has been an impact on the delivery schedule. We are looking at options so that delivery takes place on time," he said at a media briefing.

He was asked whether the ongoing conflict in Ukraine delayed the supply.

"The Railway ministry has the details. But we are coordinating to ensure that we receive the components as soon as possible," Bagchi said.

India procures the wheels and some other components of the Vande Bharat trains from Ukraine.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:22 AM IST