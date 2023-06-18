'Look Ma No Hands': IT Minister Reacts To TV Anchor's Cyclone Biparjoy 'Helicopter' Coverage

IT Minister reacted to TV anchor's Cyclone Biparjoy 'helicopter' coverage | Twitter

Cyclone Biparjoy not only got the best out of the administration in terms of rescue and relief operations, but also gave some "outlandish" and cringe-worthy TV news moments coming from the studios of India's newschannels. From flying in an "animation helicopter" to holding an umbrella and swaying in the wind like trees inside the studio, the Indian viewers (once again) got a first hand account of the creativity of news broadcasters. Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday took to Twitter and shared one such clip of a news anchor "flying" in a helicopter and trying to explain viewers what Cyclone Biparjoy would do. Unlike Dhoni's helicopter shot, the anchor's 'helicopter' attempt failed to amuse spectators and turned out to be more of an own goal with people trolling the channel and the anchor for such a casual take on Cyclone Biparjoy.

Complementing the anchor for her (non) flying skills, the Union Minister wrote, "Shes pretty amazing wth her flying skills - note the 'Look Ma no Hands' flying in such challenging IFR conditions." The minister also shared a thumps-up, salute and (finally) the laughing emoji to convey his heartfelt appreciation and regard. Check the tweet below.

The Union Minister's short but witty take led to other netizens commenting on the clip as well. The "Look Ma No Hands" reference, (The Oxford English Dictionary defines the phrase as "a boastful cry- originally and typically by a child to a parent or other adult- seeking attention or admiration for performing a difficult or complicated activity (often cycling) hands-free,” and IFR mention were spot on.

The tweet by the Union Minister evoked many reactions. Below are the reactions.

"Looks like morphed animation," wrote ex-DRDO scientist.

"Most of our news tv channels very irritating just repeating same news over n again," wrote another user.

"Insanity , poor show," said a netizen.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a "very severe cyclonic storm" hit the coasts of Gujarat on June 15 and caused devastation and destruction of property. Two people lost their lives in the cyclone, many trees were uprooted, there was power outage due to fallen transmission poles and thatched houses were blown away by the raging winds. However, the insensitive coverage to grab eyeballs by some news TV channel anchors came under fire by people who were called out on Twitter for inept and insensitivity over such a serious issue.