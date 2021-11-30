‘Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy!’: Chidambaram takes a dig at Govt over farm bill

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a dig at the central government for passing the bill to repeal the three farm laws in Parliament without any discussion over the matter.

In a series of tweets, he , said, “On the eve of the Parliament session, the Prime Minister offered to debate “any issue”. On the first day and on the first item of business, the farm bills were repealed without a debate!”

Chidambaram said the agriculture laws were passed without a debate and were withdrawn without a debate. “Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy!” he also wrote on the social media platform.

Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 30, 2021

Chidambaram also launched a sharp attack on Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar for denying a debate over the controversial bill.

Tomar, who tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in both the houses of the Parliament, on Monday said there was no need for a debate as the opposition parties had been asking for repeal of the farm laws and the government did it.

Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala, along with other opposition parties criticized the government for not holding a discussion over the passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021.

Randeep Surjewala on Monday tweeted that if a debate had happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government at the Centre had to be answerable for not providing the minimum support price (MSP), the deaths of 700 protesting farmers and the “conspiracy to sell the farming sector at the altar of crony friends.”

Rahul Gandhi, who has been the staunchest political critic of the agriculture laws, accused on Monday that withdrawal of these laws without a discussion in Parliament showed that the Modi government was "terrified" of having a debate and is aware that it has done something wrong.

As the second day of the Winter Session of Parliament begins today, Congress along with14 opposition parties might consider to boycott the entire session till December 23.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:04 AM IST