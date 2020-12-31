Lone BJP MLA in Kerala backs Assembly resolution against new farm laws

According to ANI, Rajagopal claimed that he abstained from voting but did not oppose the general consensus reached by the House against the farm laws.

"The resolution was passed unanimously. I have told my views... with regard to some matters (in the resolution) there was a difference of opinion, which I had pointed out in the House", Rajagopal reportedly told mediapersons after the session.

"I fully support the resolution", he said, PTI reported.

When pointed out that the resolution was for scrapping the three central farm laws, Rajagopal said he supported it (resolution).

"I supported the resolution and the central government should withdraw the three farm laws," the senior BJP leader said, adding he agreed with the general consensus in the House.

That is the democratic spirit, he added.

Speaker P Sreeramakrsihanan said the resolution had been passed by the House and no one had objected.