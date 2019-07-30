Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Consumer Protection Bill, 2019

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Consumer Protection Bill that seeks to establish the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to protect and enforce consumer rights.

The CCPA will take immediate action after a complaint is filed by even a single consumer and the authority can also file a class suit, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said while speaking on the bill.

He said the overall purpose of the bill is to ease the process of addressing grievances of consumers. The bill was introduced on July 8.