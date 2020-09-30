Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father passes away at 92

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father Shrikrishna Birla passed away on Tuesday. He was 92. Shreekrishna Birla was sick for the last few days, said family sources in Kota as well as Lok Sabha officials in New Delhi.

His cremation will take place on Wednesday morning at Kishorepura cremation ground in Kota, they added. Om Birla represents Kota parliamentary seat in the Lok sabha.

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule condoled Shrikrishna's demise.

"I am deeply pained to know about the demise of respected Shri Shrikrishna Birla Ji, father of LS Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. My condolences to Shri Om Birla Ji and his family. Om Shanti," Roy wrote on Twitter.