Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls on outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met separately with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday called on outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Dhankhar shared pictures on Twitter of his interaction with the finance minister.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar takes oath as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11.

Official sources said Birla and Reddy met Naidu this morning at the vice president's residence.

