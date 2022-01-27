Ahead of Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls all-party meeting on January 30

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for an all-party meeting on January 30, news agency ANI reported.

Reportedly, the all-party meeting is to discuss issues and legislative business for the upcoming Budget Session. The all-party meeting of the floor leaders will be held virtually, news agency IANS reported.

The Budget Session will commence on January 31 with the Presidential address at 11 am, followed by the laying of the Economic Survey.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "1st part of the #BudgetSession to commence on 31st January, with the address of the Hon'ble President to both the Houses. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Union Budget. To ensure Covid safety protocol, the two Houses of Parliament will function in shifts."

The Budget session of parliament will be held in two parts.

First part will be held from January 31 till February 11 and the second part will be held from March 14 to April 8.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget Session, the Congress strategy group is to meet on Friday to discuss and strategise the party's stand during the session, IANS reported.

The Congress meeting will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi and attended by floor leaders of both the Houses, chief whips and important functionaries of the party.

The Congress is likely to raise the issue of MSP laws, growing unemployment and shifting of Amar Jawan Jyoti, the report said.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:36 PM IST