Parliament adjourned after uproar over AR Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark

The BJP is demanding an apology from Congress on Chowdhury's remark.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon and the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 4 pm, on Thursday following an uproar over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

The BJP demanded an apology from Congress on Chowdhury's remark. Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post."

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it adjourned. While leaving the house, she said, "He has already apologised."

Earlier in the day, speaking to ANI, Chowdhury justified his remark by saying, "I said Rashtrapatni due to slip of tongue."

After Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also teared into the grand old party over the sexist remark against President Murmu in Rajya Sabha.

She said, "It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country."

BJP accuses Congress of 'demeaning' President Droupadi Murmu
