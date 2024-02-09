Lok Sabha Polls 2024: MBMC Officer Nagesh Irkar Show Caused Twice For Skipping Pre-Election Duty

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: MBMC Officer Show Caused Twice For Skipping Pre-Election Duty | FPJ

The office of the assistant returning officer -ARO (Thane Lok Sabha constituency) and deputy collector has slapped not one but two show cause notices to a senior Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officer seeking an explanation for skipping poll preparedness duties and failure/delay in submitting reports in his capacity as regional officer for Zone-II of the Mira Bhayandar (145) assemble segment. The notice was issued on 6, February to the officer identified as Nagesh Irkar who currently serves as the deputy chief superintendent of MBMC’s garden department.

The election department in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) had organised a three-day workshop (from 29, January to 30 January) for imparting training to all regional officers as per para 5 and 6 of the manual on vulnerability mapping (VM). As the ARO was mandated to table a comprehensive report of the process to the ECI on 31, January, a training session was scheduled on 30, January followed by a meeting on 2, February.

Irkar skipped sessions and failed to submit reports

However, Irkar not only skipped the training sessions and meetings but also failed to submit reports and his explanation to the earlier show cause notice which was served to him. Irkar did not answer phone calls despite repeated attempts. The latest notice clearly states that due to Irkar’s deliberate dereliction, the submission of report had been delayed. In his latest notice, the ARO has written as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him under the relevant sections of the Representation of The People Act, 1950 for breach of official duty without reasonable cause.

A written explanation had been sought within 24 hours of issuance of the notice. The manual on VM envisages parameters including -collection of data based on present and past records concerning the elements of vulnerability, act of political parties, pre-poll complaints, identification of vulnerable areas, area domination plan, fine tuning vulnerability.