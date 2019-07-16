Lok Sabha passes NIA Bill: Everything about the bill Amit Shah introduced

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend to the NIA Act with union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the Modi government will never misuse its provisions and said the decision of UPA government to repeal POTA in 2004 was taken for the sake of ‘vote bank politics’. The bill which seeks to strengthen National Investigation Agency (NIA) by empowering it to probe offences committed outside India against Indian citizens or affecting the interests of India, was passed by 278-6 majority. Taking digs at UPA, Shah said the repeal of POTA had led to rise in terrorism.

Six members vote against NIA Bill

The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to strengthen the powers of the agency to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India. While the bill was passed with 278 members voting in its favour, six opposed it. The six members who voted against the bill to amend the NIA Act in the Lok Sabha on Monday belong to four political parties - AIMIM, National Conference, CPI-M and CPI. Sources said the members are Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference, K Subbarayan of CPI, PR Natarajan and Abdul Majeed Ariff of CPI-M and Syed Imtiaz Jaleel and Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM.

‘POTA repealed for vote bank politics’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the decision of UPA government to repeal POTA in 2004 was a mistake and was taken for the sake of ‘vote bank politics’, which led to rise in the incidents of terrorism between 2004 and 2008. Intervening in the debate on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that BJP government had no intention to misuse the amendments being proposed to strengthen the NIA. He said that the decision to repeal the POTA, taken by the first UPA government in its first Cabinet meeting, was a 'political decision'.

(Inputs from ANI)