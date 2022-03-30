Lok Sabha passes bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:25 PM IST