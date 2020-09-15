India

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30%

By PTI

A general view of Lok Sabha as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement on India-China border issue, during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday
ANI

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic".

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday. It will replace the Salary, Allowances

And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on April 6 and promulgated the next day.

