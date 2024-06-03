Explainer: What Is Election Countermanding? Here's What Election Commission Can Do After Polling Is Disrupted

ECI | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has access to election countermanding as a vital tool to guarantee the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. Although it is only employed sparingly and in dire situations, its existence protects against electoral fraud and upholds the democratic principles of the Indian electoral system.

What Is Countermanding?

Election countermanding, also called election annulment, is the act of nullifying the results of an election after it has already occurred for any major reason that jeopardizes the electoral process's integrity and fairness, including fraud, violence, or other irregularities. The Election Commission is taking an extraordinary step to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

Election Commission's Power Of Countermanding

Entrusted with the duty of organizing free and fair elections throughout the nation is the Election Commission of India (ECI), an autonomous constitutional body. If it discovers clear evidence of electoral malpractice or law violations, it can declare an election null and void and order a new election in the affected constituencies.

Vote Counting | PIB

The decision to countermand an election is not taken lightly and is based on thorough investigation and assessment of the situation. The ECI may receive complaints from candidates, political parties, or other stakeholders regarding irregularities such as booth capturing, voter intimidation, tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs), bribery, or any other form of electoral misconduct. It then initiates an inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

Once the ECI determines that the integrity of the election has been compromised to a significant extent, it may decide to countermand the election in the affected constituencies. This involves nullifying the results declared earlier and scheduling a fresh election to ensure that voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots freely and without intimidation.

Section 58A in The Representation of the People Act, 1951

58A. Adjournment of poll or countermanding of election on the ground of booth capturing.—

(1) If at any election,—

(a) booth capturing has taken place at a polling station or at a place fixed for the poll (hereafter in this section referred to as a place) in such a manner that the result of the poll at that polling station or place cannot be ascertained; or

(b) booth capturing takes place in any place for counting of votes in such a manner that the result of the counting at that place cannot be ascertained, the returning officer shall forthwith report the matter to the Election Commission.

(2) The Election Commission shall, on the receipt of a report from the returning officer under sub-section and after taking all material circumstances into account, either,—

(a) declare that the poll at that polling station or place be void, appoint a day, and fix the hours for taking fresh poll at that polling station or place and notify the date so appointed and hours so fixed in such manner as it may deem fit; or

(b) if satisfied that, in view of the large number of polling stations or places involved in booth capturing, the result of the election is likely to be affected, or that booth capturing had affected counting of votes in such a manner as to affect that result of the election, countermand the election in that constituency. Explanation.—In this section, “booth capturing” shall have the same meaning as in section 135A.

Election Countermanding Purposes

Enforcing Democratic Principles: By nullifying an election tainted by irregularities, the ECI reaffirms its commitment to upholding the democratic values of integrity, fairness, and transparency in the electoral process.

Safeguarding Voters' Rights: Undertaking an electoral countermand guarantees that voters' rights are upheld and that their voices are not silenced by dishonest or coercive methods.

Deterrence Against Electoral Malpractice: The threat of countermanding an election acts as a deterrent to it by making it clear that such actions are unacceptable and will result in dire repercussions.

Restoring public confidence: The ECI aims to reassure voters that their votes are important and to restore public confidence in the electoral process by acting decisively to address irregularities.

Vote Counting | PIB

Times ECI Used The Power Of Countermanding

Although the ECI works hard to ensure that elections go off without a hitch, election countermanding has happened in the past for a variety of reasons. It is important to remember, though, that these kinds of incidents are extremely uncommon and are usually saved for dire situations in which there is a serious threat to the electoral process's integrity.

The Election Commission of India has utilized the power of election countermanding on several occasions throughout its history, albeit sparingly. Some notable instances include:

1. 1980 General Elections:

- In the 1980 general elections in India, the Election Commission invoked its power to countermand elections in certain constituencies due to various irregularities and instances of violence.

- One notable incident occurred in the constituency of Parbhani in Maharashtra. The election in this constituency was countermanded following reports of widespread booth capturing and violence by political parties.

- The decision to countermand the election in Parbhani was aimed at restoring order and ensuring that voters could cast their ballots freely and without fear of intimidation.

2. 1996 General Elections:

- During the 1996 general elections, the Election Commission took action to countermand elections in several constituencies across the country where there were reports of electoral malpractice.

- One significant incident occurred in the constituency of Gauhati (now Guwahati) in Assam. The election in Gauhati was countermanded due to allegations of booth capturing and voter intimidation by militant groups operating in the region.

- The decision to countermand the election in Gauhati was aimed at safeguarding the democratic process and ensuring that voters could exercise their franchise without coercion or fear.

3. 2014 General Elections:

- In the 2014 general elections, the Election Commission invoked its power to countermand elections in certain constituencies where there were reports of electoral misconduct and violence.

- One notable incident occurred in the constituency of Arunachal West in Arunachal Pradesh. The election in Arunachal West was countermanded following reports of widespread violence and disruption of the polling process by miscreants.

- The decision to countermand the election in Arunachal West was aimed at restoring order and ensuring that voters could participate in the electoral process without fear of violence or coercion.

In each of these instances, the Election Commission of India acted swiftly and decisively to countermand elections in constituencies where the integrity of the electoral process was seriously compromised. These actions underscore the ECI's commitment to upholding the democratic principles of fairness, transparency, and integrity in the conduct of elections.