Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Wait & Watch,' Says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav After Arriving In Delhi For Key INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived at the national capital for the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, asked people to "wait and watch," as speculations coming to make rounds regarding the formation of the next government. Notably, Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who had come for the NDA meeting arrived in Delhi on the same flight.

"Have some patience. Wait and watch," he told reporters here on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: When asked if INDIA alliance will try to have their govt at the Centre, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says, "Have some patience. Wait & watch."



As photos of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & him travelling on the same flight to Delhi go viral, he says, "We greeted each other. Baaki… pic.twitter.com/Qnjwfn2hnf — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav On Being With CM Nitish Kumar On Same Flight

Being asked about the photos of CM Nitish Kumar travelling with him on the same flight went viral, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We greeted each other. Baaki kya hota hai, aage aage dekhte rahiye (Keep watching what happens)."

Nitish Kumar also arrived in Delhi and affirmed that the government will be formed.

"Sarkar toh ab banegi hi (the government will be formed)," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in his coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Both Naidu and Nitish have affirmed their support for the NDA government. However, speculations are continuing that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively.