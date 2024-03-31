Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Launches Election Campaign In Meerut, Advocates 'Viksit Bharat'

narendramodi.in (Website)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, setting the tone for the upcoming polls by advocating for a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) rather than merely electing a government.

PM Modi Slams Opposition In Meerut

Addressing a massive rally in Meerut, PM Modi took a swipe at the Opposition, suggesting that their unease stems from his administration's crackdown on corruption, alluding to recent arrests of leaders from the INDIA bloc by central agencies.

"Our government is poised for a third term. We are charting a course for the next five years, focusing on pivotal decisions in the initial 100 days of our tenure. The impetus of development established over the past decade will surge forward with greater momentum," PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi Condemns Congress, Highlights Katchatheevu Island Issue as 'Anti-National

He lambasted the Congress for purported "anti-national acts," citing the contentious issue of the Katchatheevu island in Tamil Nadu. "This island holds immense national security significance. While it was an integral part of India post-independence, the Congress, decades ago, deemed it inconsequential, thereby severing a portion of Maa Bharti from the nation," PM Modi remarked.

Highlighting his government's anti corruption endeavors, PM Modi declared, "In the last decade, we initiated a crusade against corruption, safeguarding the interests of the underprivileged. Today, the corrupt languish behind bars because of our relentless pursuit of justice. "Emphasising the ideological battleground of the upcoming elections, PM Modi delineated, "This election pits the NDA, championing the fight against corruption, against adversaries striving to shield the corrupt. While Modi's mantra is 'Bhrashtachar hatao' (eradicate corruption), their credo is 'Bhrashtachari bachao' (protect the corrupt)."

PM Modi Slams INDI Alliance Over Farmers' Disregard & Corruption

Criticising the INDI alliance for its alleged disregard for farmers, PM Modi cited the disrespectful treatment meted out to Chaudhary Charan Singh in Parliament. "The INDI alliance's disdain for farmers was palpable during parliamentary deliberations. Congress and SP owe an apology to the farmers for their egregious conduct," he remarked.

Asserting his commitment to not only combatting corruption but also restoring pilfered wealth to the populace, PM Modi vowed, "I am not merely probing the corrupt; I am ensuring that ill-gotten gains are returned to the rightful owners."PM Modi concluded by outlining the government's preparations for a prospective third term, stressing the imperative of propelling the nation to greater heights of development. "The last decade offered a glimpse of progress; now, we must propel the nation towards unprecedented growth," he affirmed.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi had initiated his election campaigns for the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Meerut, underscoring the city's symbolic significance in his political journey.