Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Who Are The Richest & Poorest Candidates In Phase 4 Of Polls

Voting is currently underway in the fourth phase of general elections across 96 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning nine states and one union territory. On Monday, May 13, the fate of over 1,700 candidates will be sealed in voting machines.

96 seats, where polling is currently underway, include 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 5 seats in Chhattisgarh, 4 seats in Jharkhand, 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 4 seats in Odisha, 17 seats in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 seats in West Bengal and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent candidates contesting in phase 4

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai, and Ajay Mishra Teni, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, filmstar-turned politician Shatrughan Singh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, TMC's Mahua Moitra, Andhra Pradesh state Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila are among the prominent contestants in the fourth phase of polling.

List of the top 10 wealthiest candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

10 wealthiest candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections | Source: ADR |

According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis, 476 candidates are Crorepatis.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, contesting from the Guntur Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh on the TDP ticket, holds the highest assets among candidates, exceeding Rs 5,705 crore.

Following closely is Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidate from the Chevella constituency of Telangana, with assets totaling over Rs 4,568 crore.

Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, contesting from the Nellore constituency in Andhra Pradesh on TDP ticket, secures the third position with assets valued at Rs 716 crore.

List of poorest candidates

candidates with lowest assets (excluding zero assets candidates)| Source- ADR

Independent candidate Anand Babu, contesting from the Bapatla constituency in Andhra Pradesh, has declared the lowest assets in his election affidavit, with just Rs 7. The ADR analysis hasn't revealed the names of candidates who have declared zero assets.

Crorepati Candidates party-wise:

Among major parties, all the candidates in the fray for the fourth phase, including Shiv Sena (3), BJD (4), RJD (4), Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)(4), TDP (17), and BRS (17), are crorepatis. Additionally, 24 out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, 65 out of 70 candidates from BJP, 56 out of 61 candidates from INC, 7 out of 8 candidates from AITC, 2 out of 3 candidates from AIMIM, and 11 out of 19 candidates analyzed from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The results of all 543 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on the counting day, which is June 4th.