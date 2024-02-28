 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Hold Key Meet Of Core Group Committee In Delhi; Amit Shah, JP Nadda Other Leaders To Attend
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

Updated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
 Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold an important meeting of the core group committee involving 8 states at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, source said.

Candidate Selection To Take Place In The Meeting

During the meeting, an important discussion about the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held, a source confirmed.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, and state officials and chief ministers, among others, will be present in the meeting.
Sources said that the chief ministers and party officials of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, and the other three states will be present at the meeting on Wednesday.

BJP's Startegy To Win Lok Sabha Elections

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh.

The meeting was held in phases and saw discussion for the preparation of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

