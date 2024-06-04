Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Party Workers Mock AAP Leader's Vow By Shaving Man's Head; Video

PTI

Mumbai - Considering the exit poll results, the BJP has been leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Tuesday. As the final results are underway, a video emerged showing BJP workers imitating the act of shaving a man's head outside Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya in Delhi's Gole Market, celebrating their lead from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

This act of mockery references a bold statement made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on June 1. Bharti had vowed to shave his head if Narendra Modi retained his position as Prime Minister. "I will shave off my head if Mr. Modi becomes PM for the third time. Mark my word! All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June and Modi ji will not become Prime Minister for the third time," Bharti stated.

In response, BJP workers imitated this pledge, indicating their confidence in Modi’s continued leadership.

VIDEO | BJP workers imitate to shave the head of a man outside Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya in Delhi's Gole Market as party leads from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.



AAP's New Delhi seat candidate Somnath Bharti had recently said that he would shave off his head if BJP retained… pic.twitter.com/XnUQdPmoqh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2024



The BJP’s performance in Delhi has been dominant. After seven rounds of counting, BJP candidates are leading in all constituencies. Manoj Tiwari is ahead in North East Delhi with a margin exceeding 45,000 votes. This contest is particularly intense as Tiwari faces off against Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar. Simultaneously, Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal is providing a challenge to BJP's Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk.

Current voting trends show BJP capturing 54% of the vote share, AAP at 26%, and Congress trailing at 17%. The results suggest a strong mandate for BJP in Delhi, reflecting a broader national trend that exit polls predict will secure Modi’s third term as Prime Minister.