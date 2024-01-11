Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Eyeing 400 Seats, Congress Focus on 255 Seats Only |

New Delhi: The ruling BJP plans to announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in late January or early February, fielding candidates for over 400 of the total 543 seats; more important, it is looking at wining 50 per cent vote share. The party intends to contest on "more seats," as against that in 2019 polls, party sources said. Then, the BJP had contested 436 out of 543 seats; it had won 303.

The party will focus on more seats

Sharing details of the BJP's template, sources claimed the party will focus on more seats, "particularly in the 164 constituencies where the party previously struggled or narrowly won in 2019". The BJP reportedly plans to announce candidates for several constituencies including Rae Bareli, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Muradabad, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Rampur, Azamgarh, Nagina, Amroha, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti, Ghosi, and Lalganj in the first list.

There will be special focus on 31 other weaker constituencies

There will be special focus on "31 other weaker constituencies". "These seats have been categorised into 'C' and 'D' groups, with 45 ministers overseeing two to three seats each," the report said. It added that the BJP has identified 14 ‘weak’ seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP is looking at all possibilities, including importing leaders from other parties, to achieve the 400 target. ‘‘The decision will be taken based on the person's clout in the constituency and his or her ability to win.’’

Congress focus on 255 seats only

The Congress party has informed its state units that it is considering fielding candidates in 255 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to media reports. The Congress on Thursday held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in attendance.

The leaders met members of the party’s five-member national alliance committee, and hinted at the willingness to contest from a lesser number of seats than it did during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition INDIA bloc is yet to formally declare its seat-sharing template

The opposition INDIA bloc is yet to formally declare its seat-sharing template for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, even before a meeting could be held, the Congress seemed to have had run-ins with several regional parties over seat-sharing. Regional partisan conflicts have erupted in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Punjab.