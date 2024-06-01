Lok Sabha Election West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Times Now-ETG Survey Predicts 21 Seats In State

According to the exit polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to return to power nationwide, in West Bengal, where the BJP has made significant efforts to strengthen its position, it is expected to win 21 seats. Conversely, the ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), is projected to win 21 seats while Congress may be able to send its lone candidate to Parliament, as per Times Now-ETG exit poll.

Times Now's ETG Survey Shows BJP Ahead of TMC in West Bengal

BJP-21

TMC-20

Cong-1

Oth-0

Polling Phases

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, with voting spread across all seven phases of the general elections. Voting was conducted for three seats each in the first and second phases, four seats in the third phase, eight seats each in the fourth and sixth phases, seven seats in the fifth phase, and nine seats in the seventh phase on June 1.

2019 Results

In the 2019 election, the BJP won 18 seats, TMC secured 22 seats, and Congress obtained two seats.

In terms of vote share, Trinamool Congress secured 43.7% of the total votes, while the BJP received 40.6%. The Left Front garnered 7.5% of the votes, and Congress received 5.7%.

2014 Results

In 2014, the BJP won 2 seats, TMC secured 34 seats, Congress got 4 seats, and the Left Front won 2 seats.

Election Issues in West Bengal

This time, the BJP focused on corruption issues within the Mamata Banerjee government and highlighted the Sandeshkhali incident. The BJP fielded candidates for all 42 seats in the state, while the Trinamool Congress also contested all the seats. Meanwhile, TMC has strongly accused BJP of worsening the communal atmosphere in the state for political gain.

Prominent Candidates

Among the prominent BJP candidates are former High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay contesting from the Tamluk seat, Dilip Ghosh from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from the Cooch Behar seat.