Lok Sabha Election Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2024: Republic PMARQ Exit Poll Predicts 22 Seats To NDA & 6 To INDIA Bloc In State

The 2024 elections were witnessed in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7. It recorded a good voter turnout across its 28 constituencies, some of which happen to be key constituencies of the state, such as Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

Who will win the election and become the next prime minister? Will NDA record its victory and celebrate the '400 Paar' slogan? These questions exist in every Indian's minds as they are curious to know the results of the recent polls.

Republic PMARQ Exit Poll Predictions

The exit poll conducted by Republic PMARQ Exit Poll suggests will bag 22 seats, while 6 seats will go to the INDIA Bloc.

Previous Lok Sabha elections

BJP won majority of seats elections, 2014 and 2019. This made us witness BJP leader Narendra Modi becoming India's PM.

In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats, while the Congress just secured one. JD (S) also recorded one seat. Meanwhile, in the 2014 election that took place in the country, the BJP achieved electoral success with 17 seats, the Congress won nine seats, and the JD(S) won two seats.